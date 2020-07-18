Antonine Tremaroli

Antonine TremaroliNovember 26, 1921 – July 15, 2020Antonine (Anne) passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in San Mateo on July 15, 2020. She was born to Italian immigrants Madeline and Joseph Ragni in Chicago Heights, IL on November 26, 1921. The family moved to Daly City, CA two years later. Anne attended Jefferson High School and worked at Western Pipe and her family's construction business, Ragni & Sons.Anne married Pompei Tremaroli on December 10, 1944. Remaining in Daly City through the birth of their three daughters, the family moved to San Mateo in 1967.Anne truly had a "Joie de vivre!" She loved to keep busy and excelled at whatever she did. She helped Pompei with his fishing business and was bookkeeper and manager for their rental business. For many years Anne was active with Santa Clara University Catala Club, the Italian American Women's Guild, and St. Catherine's Siena Club. She enjoyed cooking and penned "Eccolo! A Cookbook with Italian Proverbs." Anne enjoyed golfing and being a golf volunteer with the Veteran Service Members and was happy to make two holes-in-one, one right before her 80th birthday! She also enjoyed bocce ball and stayed very active into her late eighties. She accepted aging with grace and was known for the phrase "no complaints." Anne will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her deep faith, and her kind and grateful nature.Anne was preceded in death by her husband Pompei (1985) and later all of her siblings (Jim, Louie, Dick, Caroline, and Pino) and their spouses. Anne is survived by sister-in-law Dora Tremaroli Dana and daughters Madalyn (Tom Fitzpatrick), Lillyan, Jacquelyn (Paul Longhini); grandsons Thomas Fitzpatrick (Renee) and Jonathan Fitzpatrick (Marzena); and great-grandchildren Connor, Brennan, Grace, Jacob, and Michael Fitzpatrick. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Special appreciation to Gloria and Lin Cardelli for their decades of dear friendship and to Melesivale Kaufusi for her loving care of Anne for seven years. Anne was loved by many and will be forever missed.We plan to have a Celebration of Life when it is safe for all to attend.