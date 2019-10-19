|
|
Antonio Aguirre
June 13, 1924 - October 10, 2019Antonio L. Aguirre passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Perfe, his son, Jose Luis, daughters Blanca and Rosa Aguirre Kallas (Jon), and grandchildren Sarah, Jon and Anthony. Uncle to Regina Selix (Aaron).
Antonio "Tony" was born in Mexico City and immigrated to the US in the 1960s. He was a long time member of Carpenter's Local Union 22 working with Dinwiddie Construction. He was extremely proud of having worked on the construction of many SF landmark properties i.e. the Transamerica & BofA buildings. Later, he obtained his General Contractor's License and built and remodeled homes throughout San Francisco.
Retired for many years, he spent his time with the love of his life, Perfe and precious grandchildren proudly attending their sporting events. His favorite pastimes were watching his Dodgers and tinkering around his workbench. He volunteered for many years with Comite Mexicano Civico & Patriotico.
Antonio's motto in life was "Fe en Dios y Adelante" which is Faith in God and Carry On. His sense of humor, loving nature was extended to all.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and CPMC Bernal Heights Hospital for his care.
Visitation will be at 5:00 pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Sunday, October 20th, continuing with the Rosary at 6 pm. The funeral service (Duggan's) will take place on Monday, October 21st at 9:30 am, followed by interment at Olivet Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019