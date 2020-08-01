1/
Antony Luna
Antony "Tony" Robert Luna
August 13, 1951- July 30, 2020
Tony passed away in Concord, California on July 30, 2020. He is proceeded into death by his parents Robert and Dolores Luna, he is survived by his Sister's Maria Luna, Christina Murphy and Mona Daly, Brother Dale Luna and Sister -n-Law Andrea Luna as well as his many nieces, nephews and extended family. Tony was born in San Francisco, California and served honorably in the United States Army. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Services will be on August 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm Quimet Bros Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
