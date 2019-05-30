|
|
Arax Sarian
March 8, 1921 - May 27, 2019Arax Sarian passed away peacefully at home on May 27th at age 98.
Beloved mother of Rita and Melvin Hovakimian and the late Mary Karpaty, grandmother of Michael and David Karpaty, and great-grandmother of Jacob and Maya Karpaty. She also leaves behind her step-mother Haikazart and sisters Kanoosh and Ida, and brothers Vahik and Shahen.
Arax was born in Iran and moved to San Francisco in 1949. She became a pillar of the Armenian community and St. Gregory Church. She was a professional dressmaker and later a Realtor.
Arax acted and directed plays, wrote and shared beautiful poetry, and devoted her life to serving her church and community.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019