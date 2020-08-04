Ardeth Dreshfield
Sept 13, 1931 - July 28, 2020
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Ardeth (Miller) Dreshfield, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully from natural causes just a few weeks shy of her 89th birthday. Her spirit is carried on by her children, grandchildren, and an extended family of friends and loved ones across the country.
Ardy was born on September 13, 1931 in Boston, MA. She lived a life that some might have considered to be before her time, graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. She went on to work for the National Security Administration, Raytheon Corporation, and the RAND Corporation as a computer programmer when computers still ran using vacuum tubes and IBM punch cards.
One of the greatest loves of Ardy's life was her husband of 63 years, Arthur, and her greatest joy was her three sons. Set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, Art and Ardy dated long distance between Boston and Philadelphia before getting engaged and marrying in less than a year. Thus began a lifelong journey of travel, music, love, and laughter that spanned six decades. Art and Ardy's life together would take them around the world – but early on, it moved them to Walnut Creek, CA, when the town was largely pastures and groves of the walnut trees for which the area was named.
While raising her boys, Ardy worked and volunteered in finance for a variety of local organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Orindawoods, and Planned Parenthood. In 1981, a promotion for Art brought them to Duluth, MN, where they would enjoy everything about the area other than the long, severe winters. It was there that Ardy worked as the Executive Director of the YWCA and as Financial Director at United Way. She served on the Board of Directors at St. Mary's, the largest hospital in northern Minnesota, Temple Israel, and several other philanthropic organizations.
When Art retired in 1994, they returned to Walnut Creek, where Ardy lived for the rest of her life. She dedicated a lot of her time in support of the San Francisco Symphony and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2008. She enjoyed tennis, square dancing, bridge, reading, cruising, traveling, and especially spending time with her family, whom she loved fiercely. All who knew her were graced by her endless kindness and warmth – always delivered in her memorable Boston accent, preferably over a meal of lobster in any form.
Ardy is preceded in death by her father, Maurice; her mother, Ann; and her sister, Lillian (Lou) Bernstein. She is survived by her husband, Art; their three sons, Ken (Susan), Richard (Sue), and Gerry (Tracey); and three grandchildren, David, Annie, and Jacob; as well as family and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Donations in Ardy's memory may be made to Temple Isaiah in Lafayette, Hospice of the East Bay, or the charity of your choice
. A celebration of life will be planned for the future when it's safe to gather in person.