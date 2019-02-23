Ariel Eaton Thomas Ariel passed away February 4, 2019. Born in Illinois on October 4, 1941, Ariel grew up outside of Chicago, spending summers at her Uncle Billy's horse camp, and blowing up buckets with her grandparents on the Fourth of July.

She went west for school, graduating from Mills College in 1963 then heading to the University of Virginia for her master's degree.

After some experimenting (teaching English, au pairing in Sweden), Ariel landed back at her beloved alma mater, Mills, where she spent the next 31 years working as a writer, editor, photographer and designer for the Alumnae Association and later College Relations. Ariel was a big believer in the power and necessity of women's colleges, especially Mills, and getting to use her many talents in service of that passion was her absolute dream job. Ariel was also an insatiable reader, hand squeezer, gift giver, trivia knower, rubber dog nose wearer, smiler, laugher and collector (recipes, ceramic pigs, lifelong friends). The world is far less funny, warm and interesting without her.

Ariel is predeceased by her favorite sister, Cordy Benezet, and leaves behind her loving husband, Frank Lawrence (and his daughters Julie Arrow and Sara Lawrence), daughter Evany Thomas (and her husband, Marco Baroz, and son, Desi), brothers Chris and Jon Eaton (and his wife, Joy), and first husband, Dan Thomas (and his current wife, Pat Loomis), who all miss her dearly and truly loved her a bushel and a peck.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mills College or the .

