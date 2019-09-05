|
Arlene Catherine Furter Arlene Catherine Furter (Maness) died peacefully at home in Redwood City on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 75.
Arlene is survived by her sister Joanne Fantozzi (husband Frank) of San Jose. Niece JoMarie Ayotte (husband Warren) of Hamlin, ME, nephew Douglas Furter of Redwood City, nieces Tina Fantozzi of Sacramento and Katie Fantozzi (significant other Justin Anderson) of Castroville. She is also survived by numerous cousins and close friends.
She was preceded by her husband Raymond J. Furter and her parents Wesley "Curly" and Eleanor (Risso) Maness.
Arlene was born Feb. 5, 1944 in San Francisco. She graduated from Balboa High School, then San Francisco State University with a degree in Education. She taught in San Francisco Unified District for 37 years, retiring in 2003.
Arlene loved sports and was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Monday, Sep. 9 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1685 Cordilleras Rd. in Redwood City. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM, Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM, followed by the Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019