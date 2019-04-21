|
Armandina LandiPassed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife to the late Oreste Landi; loving mother of Roberto (Jodi) and the late Bruno Landi; caring grandmother of three grandchildren: Amanda, Liana and Joseph.
Armandina was a long-time resident of San Francisco after immigrating from Italy in her early 20's. One of her greatest pleasures was to enjoy a wonderful meal surrounded by her family and friends. She was a talented cook, loved to read and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna Street, San Francisco, 94112 followed by internment at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019