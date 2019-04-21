San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Armandina Landi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armandina Landi

Obituary Condolences

Armandina Landi Obituary
Armandina Landi

Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife to the late Oreste Landi; loving mother of Roberto (Jodi) and the late Bruno Landi; caring grandmother of three grandchildren: Amanda, Liana and Joseph.
Armandina was a long-time resident of San Francisco after immigrating from Italy in her early 20's. One of her greatest pleasures was to enjoy a wonderful meal surrounded by her family and friends. She was a talented cook, loved to read and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna Street, San Francisco, 94112 followed by internment at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now