Armando Dianda Armando Dianda, 78, passed away at home on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, including his loyal companion dog Ganzo and sweet kitty Chauncey, after a long illness. Armando was born September 19, 1940 in Lucca, Italy, the son of Elio G. and Enrichetta Dianda. He migrated to America in 1954 and graduated from Galileo High School in San Francisco, Class of 1958. Following graduation, he served his new country with the U.S. Army. Shortly after his service he met the love of his life Sandi and they married in 1965, and he remained with her for 53 years. In 1962, he began working at his parent's bakery, Dianda's Italian American Bakery, Inc., alongside his brothers Pasquale and Floriano until retirement in 2003, at which time he moved to Rocklin, CA.



Armando is survived by his loving wife Sandi; son Elio Dianda and his wife Jennifer; daughter Sharise Novotny and her husband James; three beloved grandchildren, Brittany, Anthony and Lucca. Armando was a passionate Italian man, very proud of his heritage, strong in his beliefs, extremely loyal to his family and friends, and a true patriot. Armando will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



A service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church

4450 Granite Drive

Rocklin, Ca. 95677

Reception immediately

following Mass

Cante Ao Vinho

5250 Front Street

Rocklin, CA 95677

In Lieu of flowers, Armando requested donations be sent to

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 8, 2019