Armando Maestrini
September 18, 1929 - August 4, 2020
Armando Maestrini, a landscape supervisor, and long-time resident of Menlo Park, CA, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4 the age of 90 years old while resting peacefully at home.
Armando is survived by his wife, Caterina Maestrini, his daughter Anna Maria, his grandchildren Camille and Alexander Guy and son-in-law Shane Tinney. His great grandchildren Luna and Madelyn. His brother Tonino, sister in law, Annunziata. In Italy, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law and their children. In France his brother-in-law and children. In Menlo Park, his nephew Fernando and niece Adreane, and their children, Anthony, Marco and Gina Maestrini. Spouses, Rene and Noelani. Their children, Mariah, Gia, Adreana and far too many friends to count.
Armando was born in Aquaviva, Italy on September 18, 1929 to Sergio and Angela Maestrini. He spent the first 37 years of his life farming on the family farm in Italy. He met Caterina in the nearby town of Serra Santa A'Bonddio. Italy. They dated and were married on June 8, 1957 at the church of Serra Santa A'Bonddio. They worked together on the Maestrini family farm until they made the voyage to the United States in January 1966. Where they were re- united with Armando's parents in Menlo Park, CA.
Armando was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working in the garden his entire life. He retired in 1999, 21 years ago. However, he didn't stop working and continued to take on small gardening jobs in Menlo Park while spending time with his family and helping people. He was a member of the Men's Italian Social Club, The Italian Catholic Federation and St. Raymond's Church, all in Menlo Park. He truly enjoyed playing with his great-granddaughter Madelyn, who came over almost everyday to play and hangout with him and water in the garden. He was truly blessed and loved by all.
In place of flowers; gifts in memory of Armando may be given to the American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and S.P.C.A/The Palo Alto Humane Society.