Armando Vornoli Armando Vornoli passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 96 with his wife of 53 years, Shirley by his side.He was born in Pacifica on July 22, 1922 where he and his family raised artichokes. He moved to Petaluma 27 years ago where he enjoyed his retirement years. He loved and tended to his beautiful garden and his family full time.Armando was a World War II veteran. He was a member of the 85th division and went on to defend the U.S. in Germany, Italy and Africa.

He is survived by his brother Rudy, his wife Shirley and his six children Gary, Henry, Karen, Sandy, Bruce and Kathy. He was a grandfather to 11 and great grandfather to 11.He will always be in our hearts.A memorial will be held at Garden Chapel 885 El Camino Real South San Francisco at 11:00 June 13, 2019.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Petaluma Hospice or St Jude's Hospital.

