Armida C. Adan

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Armida C. Adan, on February 27, 2019, at the age of 101. She was born in Mazatlan, Mexico to Alejandro and Liboria Montelongo on September 16, 1917. The dearly beloved wife of the late Michael Anthony Adan, Sr.; devoted mother of Barry (Patricia), Dennis, Donald, Gerald, Kenneth, April (Barry) Martin, Michael Jr. (Kathy) and Dereck (Tracy); loving sister of Robert, Arthur, Alex, Mary Chantri and Dan. Armida leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Armida was a long time resident of San Francisco and an active member of the Crocker Amazon neighborhood community. The family would like to extend its' heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Home Sweet Home and Heartland Hospice.
Friends may visit on Tuesday, March 12th from 9-10:30am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna Street, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
