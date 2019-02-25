Arnaldo (Arn) Giovanni Piatti Arnaldo (Arn) Giovanni Piatti peacefully passed away at home on February 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Arn was surrounded by his loving family, and he welcomed and celebrated that love until his passing. Arn was a very proud first generation native of San Francisco, the son of the late Lorenzo Piatti and Maria Teresa Raviol, both of whom emmigrated from the town of Torre Pellice in the region of Piemonte, Italy in 1921. He attended St. Brigid's parochial school as well as St. Ignatius High School and then continued his education and graduated from the University of San Francisco in June 1951. He began working with his father at Elite Machine Works in San Francisco and was an innovator in his field, expanding the business to Mountain View as N/C Technology, Inc., in 1968 until his retirement. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Crane, at St. Brigid's Catholic Church "18 to 30 Club" in 1949, and they were married in 1951. Making Marin County their home in 1954, together they raised six children: Lawrence Piatti (Mary Sue), Victoria Piatti Moore (Patrick), Mark Piatti, Michele Piatti Cosgrove (Robert), Laura Piatti-Powell (Stephen), and Mary Maciel (John), and the family expanded to include grandchildren: Colleen, Stephen, Timothy, Matthew, Nicholas, Michael, Peter, Shannon, Emily, Jessica, Meghan, Rebecca and Sean and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Lawrence and his grandchildren Christopher and Christina. In addition to spending time with his large family, Arn was deeply involved in the Catholic community: helping in the construction of St. Sebastian's Church, preparing engaged couples for marriage for 18 years, acting as usher and Eucharistic minister at Sunday Mass each week and establishing lifelong friendships. He also served as Treasurer for the Young at Hearts Club, volunteered at Catholic Charities of Marin and was a member of the Piemontese Club. Traveling the world with Carolyn for over 40 years, Arn never met a stranger. Wherever he was, he would engage the people around him in friendly conversation. Other passions included hiking, horses, tennis, and photography, and he especially loved vacationing in Tahoe each summer, but he was happiest spending time with his children and grandchildren with Carolyn by his side.



A Catholic Rosary will be held at St. Sebastian's Church in Kentfield on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 7:00 pm with a Funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Sebastian's Church.



Our family wishes to express its appreciation to the compassionate nurses and staff of Continuum Hospice and to his caregiver, Elena. In lieu of flowers, our family asks that donations be made to the or Catholic Charities of Marin.

Monte's Chapel

Of The Hills

San Anselmo

415-453-8440

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary