Resources More Obituaries for Arnold Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arnold Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers Arnold B. Brown, Jr. Nov 23, 1929 - May 29, 2019 On May 29, 2019, Arnold B. Brown, Jr. ["Arnie"] quietly left us to rejoin his beloved wife, Jeanne Brandt Brown [1934-2018]. He was kind, friendly, loyal, dependable, and generous. He was a highly organized and punctual retired Naval officer who understood that you were "on time" if you arrived at least ten minutes early, and when you arrived "just on time" you were already about fifteen minutes late.

Arnie was born on 11/23/29, in West Orange, NJ, where many of his ancestors and relatives have resided since the mid-1600's. In 1937, in the middle of the Great Depression, his father, Arnold B. Brown, Sr., was offered the opportunity to leave New York City and open the San Francisco office for Metropolitan Life Insurance. Arnold, Sr., accepted the opportunity, left his beloved New York Yankees, and moved the family west. Young Arnie Junior was an excellent student who graduated from Palo Alto H.S., where he proudly played on the golf team. He went to U.C. Berkeley on an N.R.O.T.C. scholarship [when Cal went to the Rose Bowl every year]. After Cal, he spent 4+ years serving in the Navy and earning honors during the Korean War. While in the Navy, he met and married Jeanne Brandt, and started their family. After the Navy, he graduated from Stanford Business School in 1956, and began a 27-year career with Kaiser companies in Oakland ending in 1983 as the C.F.O. of Kaiser Cement. He traveled the world managing their International division throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Hawaii. He and Jeanne met lifelong friends all over the world. After Kaiser, Arnie had a successful second career for over a decade as the Chair of 800-Software, where he enjoyed mentoring many young people beginning their careers. After his second retirement, he and Jeanne lived in both Oakland and then Rossmoor-Walnut Creek. They also enjoyed their family, square dancing, the Montclair Presbyterian Church, and travel. Arnie loved golf and his major highlights were playing the Old Course at St. Andrews and playing golf with Jack Nicklaus in the Kaiser Open pro-am at Silverado CC in 1972.

Arnie was predeceased by his parents Arnold Brown, Sr. & Grace Thompson Brown, and sister Joy Brown Johnson. He is survived by three sons Steven [Michele], Michael [Sue] and Tim [Linda], plus grandchildren Kathryn Brown, Tyler Brown [Erin], Jennifer Brown Sigrist [Rob Sigrist], Robert Brown, David Brown, Blair Brown and Jason Brown, and great-grandchildren Samantha Sigrist, Madeleine Sigrist, Hunter Sigrist, and Emily Brown.

Our family would like to thank Arnie's daughter-in-law Linda Brown, plus Mark Laguatan, Greg, and Tony for providing the best possible care in the world for both Arnie and Jeanne during their final years. Per Arnie's request, there will be a private family service.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries