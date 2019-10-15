|
Arnold Jacobson
November 25, 1926 - October 12, 2019ARNOLD JACOBSON, November 25, 1926 – October 12, 2019. Loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He is survived by his children Joyce and Kenneth. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Arnold grew up in Dayton and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II in the South Pacific and Japan. He received his B.A. from Miami University of Ohio and M.A. from the University of Cincinnati. In 1953, he moved to California to teach shorthand at Hanford High School and two years later relocated to San Francisco to join the social studies department at George Washington High School. Upon receiving his administrative credential, Arnold became head of vocational education for the San Francisco Unified School District and soon after was hired in the business department at City College of San Francisco, where he taught investments and job counseling for 32 years. He and his beloved, Laurel Rebecca Alpert, were married in 1958 at the Top of the Mark in San Francisco. In 1961, Arnold received a Fulbright Scholarship to teach in Birmingham, England where daughter Joyce was born. In 1964, son Kenneth was born in San Francisco. In 1971, the family moved to San Mateo. A lifelong believer in the importance of public education, Arnold served multiple terms as an elected Trustee of the San Mateo Union High School District. A lover of the arts, Arnold was an avid supporter of the San Francisco Symphony and Ballet and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Ardent travelers, Arnold and Laurel made many special trips to all corners of the globe. Remembrances will be held Sunday, October 20 at 3:00 p.m. at his home in San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019