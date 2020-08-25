Arnold Wheeler Jones, Jr.



Arnold Wheeler Jones, Jr., known to friends as Pat, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on August 22, 2020.

He was born September 12, 1935 in Providence, RI to Arnold Wheeler Jones and Esther Gardner Jones.

Pat's mother, Esther, was born in Boston but spent much of her childhood with her grandparents, Esther and George Peabody Gardner in Southborough, MA where her great grandfather, Joseph Burnett, founded St. Mark's School.

Pat's father was a man of many talents, including captain of the Yale tennis team, captain of the Yale-Harvard tennis team that played Oxford-Cambridge in 1924, a member of the Davis Cup team as well as father-son national grass court champions with his father seven times.

Pat spent his early years in Providence, RI. He graduated from St. Mark's School, Southborough, MA in 1953. Following in his father's footsteps, Pat graduated from Yale in 1957. He was a member of Timothy Dwight College and Zeta Psi Fraternity.

After college, Pat served in the U.S. Army Reserve-Active Duty.

Pat moved to California with his first wife, Cia Whitman, where they welcomed their son, Mike.

From 1962-1967 Pat worked as a Financial Analyst for Wells Fargo Bank. In 1967, he joined Crocker National Bank as Vice President and Senior Investment Officer where he was highly regarded and respected. He loved the friendships and relationships he developed throughout his years there.

In 1985, Pat joined The Citibank Private Bank as President of Citicorp Trust, N.A. He retired in 1994.



It was at Crocker Bank where he would meet his second wife, Wendy Cochran. They were married April 24, 1976. They shared a deep devotion and respect for each other as well as a lifetime love of the essence of Nantucket. Pat had an abiding love of the sea. Among his happiest memories were summers on Nantucket with his family as a child, then later with his own family. Pat was an energetic, disciplined, loyal, romantic, engaging man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was devoted to his family and friends. He had a tender heart. Talking about the love for his children and grandchildren would bring him to tears. He loved military history and had a magnificent collection of miniature soldiers.



Community activities included two terms as Senior Warden at St. Luke's Church in San Francisco, Trustee and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Grace Cathedral, President of The San Francisco Lighthouse for the Blind, Trustee of St. Mark's School, Southborough, MA and Treasurer/Board member of Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough.

Pat was a member of the Pacific-Union Club and the Burlingame Country Club.



Pat is survived by his wife of 44 years, Wendy Cochran Jones, his three children, Arnold W. (Mike) Jones III (Marin), Libby Jones (Kevin Morris), and Gardner Jones, as well as four granddaughters, Abby, Elly and Maddy Jones and Leah Morris and recently welcomed grandson Ryan Joseph Morris. He is also survived by his devoted sister, Peggy Dent, of Montecito, CA as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Eve Fairbanks, of Montecito, CA.

His family is most grateful for the love and kindness shown to him by his wonderful caregivers over the past three and a half years.

At his request, a private service will be held in Nantucket at a later date.





