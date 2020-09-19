Arnold Kelso
June 5, 1951 -September 7, 2020
Captain Arnold Kelso, 69, of Novato, California crossed the final bar on September 7, 2020 after a three month battle with cancer.
He was born Werner Arnold Kehrli, Jr. on June 5, 1951 to Vera Garvin and Werner Kehrli in Portland, Oregon.
After graduating Scappoose High School in Scappoose, Oregon in 1969, he attended California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California and graduated in 1972.
His early maritime career took him all around the world with time spent in the North Sea, the Persian Gulf, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico and many others.
He met the love of his life, Teresa Misterman, in San Francisco in 1974 and they married at the Marylebone Road Registry Office in June 1975 in London, England. Throughout their 45-year marriage they enjoyed many travels, and many laughs.
In 1979 they moved to Novato, California where they had and raised their children, Kimberlee and Conrad. "The Captain" was a favorite among his children's friends, known for his dry humor and quick wit. Always willing to both provide and share a laugh, he was also the first to point out and provide a swift and appropriate punishment when they made poor choices or mistakes.
In July 1987 he started the training program and in 1989 he became an elite member of the San Francisco Bar Pilots. Unit 18 spent 28 years navigating the San Francisco Bay until his retirement in 2017. As a pilot he was known for his dedication and his quiet contributions to the SFBP organization. He spent eight years as a member of the Pilot Evaluation Committee, working on framework for future Pilots. To those who worked with him, it was well known that he took his job very seriously and had very little tolerance for bad piloting.
He is survived by his wife Teresa ("Terry") Kelso, daughter Kimberlee Kelso McKinsey (Montana McKinsey), son Conrad Kelso (Rochelle Kelso), grandchildren Hudson McKinsey, Beckett McKinsey, Twyla Kelso, and baby boy Kelso due in December, sister Valerie Arnall of Scappoose Oregon, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and a whole heard of Cocker Spaniels. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Alan Kelso.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. That date is tentatively scheduled for June 5, 2021, which would have been Arnie's 70th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Arnie's memory to the California Maritime Academy Foundation, for the Cal Maritime Simulation Center. Donations can be made online by visiting https://foundation.csum.edu/Donate
and designating "other." Please type Simulation Center, and in memory of Arnold Kelso on the following page. Or if you prefer, checks may be made out to CMAF and sent to: Cal Maritime, 200 Maritime Academy Drive, Vallejo, CA 94590.