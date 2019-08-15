|
Arthur Joseph LabrieArt took his final journey to a joyful place on August 6th with family by his side.
Art was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 27, 1940 to Arthur Labrie Sr. and Mary DeCola. He attended Medford High School and Tufts University before joining the U.S. Marines. He graduated UMass at Amherst, making lifelong friends with his fraternity brothers. He worked for Amfac Corp. for 20 years in Hawaii and San Francisco.
Art traveled often with his wife Kealani, frequently to their home in San Felipe, Baja. He enjoyed his friends at the San Mateo Promasters Toastmasters Club for many years and painting classes at the San Bruno Rec Center. He is survived by his wife, sister Pauline of Honolulu, son Ted and daughter Renee of Newburyport, daughter Janina (Greg) Pietsch of Newport Beach, grandson Aaron Akina and granddaughters Ellie and Maggie Pietsch. He also leaves many friends and extended family in Hawaii. Services will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, September 14th at Our Lady of Angels, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 18 to Sept. 8, 2019