Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Duffy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Duffy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Arthur E. Duffy Arthur E. Duffy, after a short and sudden illness, crossed over on February 21, 2019, to be with the Lord and to await for the loving reunion with his family - including the love of his life, his wife of over 60 years, Laurie.

Born on July 2nd, 1929 in San Francisco, Arthur was a tough, skinny kid who could hold his own in a fight and was well respected by his peers. Attending George Washington High School in the Richmond District, he excelled as a baseball catcher who never backed away from a fast ball.

After a stint working for the Railroad, he began a career of service to the youth of the City's Mission District teaching for four decades at Everett Jr. High School, where he created a system whereby low-income kids could go out into industry and be mentored for future careers in Business and Computers. Ahead of his time, he started an Ecology Day where kids would be rewarded with a fun activity day for cleaning up the school.

Throughout his life, Arthur loved to sing in a beautiful tenor voice, laugh, and tell stories of his youth growing up in the rough and tumble neighborhoods in San Francisco. Arthur admired the actions and spirit of Martin Luther King, to judge others by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin. He was a patriot who loved the USA and who believed in the individual and in the power of each of us to act as a moral force for good. After retiring, Arthur finally got to achieve his dream of attending Law School, Graduating with a Juris Doctorate from Empire Law School in Santa Rosa. He applied his background with participation in the local Marin County ACLU and was saddened when it was disbanded.

Arthur believed in the political system serving the citizens, not the people serving the system. Always active in local politics, Arthur walked door to door to rally support for the public-purchase of the Terra Linda hills; he organized neighborhood meetings; and with his wife Laurie, marched in SF and elsewhere against the intervention in Iraq. He was an activist to the very end calling on residents to try to preserve the Marin County he so loved against the push for limitless expansion and unending housing projects. Always evolving, he came to love both the Tucker Carlson show and Big Bang Theory.

A gentle, complex spirit, with a strong belief in Christian redemption, he always looked for the best in people. But he also stood like a lion to protect others in need. His bravery was legendary and matched only by his selflessness. An avid swimmer into his late 80's, his kids can recall many a time that he dove into the waters of the Russian River or Ocean Beach, and pulled a drowning swimmer to safety.

Arthur has, this day, reunited with his Mother Alice Bryn Duffy and his Father James Duffy; his Brothers Johnnie and Jimmy – along with many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; to prepare the way for those that will follow in his path. Those that he provided such a rich example to, include:

His children Susan, Donna (John), Art Jr. (Minnie), Joan (Craig), Maribeth (Jeff) and Bryn (Susanne) and Grandkids Kim, Jen, Grace, Collin, Landen, Josh, Colleen, Gustaf and Henrik.

Dad, of all the many things that you did for those of us whose lives you touched - Love, Forgiveness, and Faith were the strongest. We will miss you dearly, until the time we meet again. Rest well, Dad.

Service to be held at Saint Isabella church on Thursday, February 28 at 11 AM.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.