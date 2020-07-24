1/1
Arthur Johnson Jr.
1939 - 2020
Arthur Johnson, Jr.
July 28, 1939 - July 18, 2020
Art Johnson peacefully passed away at home in San Bruno after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. His wife of 36 years was by his side.
Art was a kind and generous man with a good sense of humor who loved reading Naval history, doing crossword puzzles and engaging with people. Born in Emmet, Idaho, Art grew up in Tacoma, Washington, graduated from Stadium High School. After service in the Navy, Art left to join the Tacoma Police Department in the communications center. Utilizing the technical training he received in the Navy, Art joined IBM and moved to San Jose, and later to San Francisco. He graduated from USF with MS and MBA degrees and became an ardent Dons basketball fan. He retired after 30 years with IBM then worked for the State Bar of California.
Art helped to restore his old aircraft carrier, USS Hornet, into a world class museum. He spent many years giving tours through the ship, teaching classes to other docents, helping restore areas on the ship and attending the ship's Sunday chapel services.
Art loved San Francisco and trained as a City Guide giving tours through the Palace Hotel, Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown. He also was a docent at the California Academy of Sciences where he gave demonstrations on making comets. Art attended First Presbyterian Church of San Mateo where he had many friends.
Art is survived by his wife, Jean; brother Robert (Kathy), children Jennifer, Tim (Anita), Paul (Crystelle); grandsons Daniel, Adam Currier, and Luke; granddaughters Aurelia and Sylvia; nephews Keith and Kevin and grandnephew Matthew. He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Blanche.
The family would like to thank the people at Pathways Hospice and the caregivers at Home Care Assistance for their wonderful care of Art.
The funeral will be private due to limitations on gathering size. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the USS Hornet Museum, P.O. Box 460, Alameda, CA 94501.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
(650) 550-8808
