Arthur J. Lempert
July 24, 1929 - March 29, 2020Arthur died after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis in his home in San Mateo, CA. It's hard to describe Art in a few words because he was extraordinary. He was brilliant, curious, and fearless.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Sue Lempert, children and grandchildren: Robert Lempert, Nancy Perloff, Ben Lempert; Ted Lempert, Nicole Bergeron, Caroline, Veronica and Julianne Lempert; Liz Lempert, Ken Norman, Madi and Ella Norman.
Art grew up in the Bronx, the eldest of four brothers during the depression. He became the first in his family to attend college when he won a prestigious Regents scholarship to Cornell University. One freezing cold morning in Ithaca, he saw a poster with four students sunning by a lake advertising scholarships to Stanford Law School.
When he arrived at the Palo Alto train station he was met by the Dean of the Law School who expected Lempert to be the class star. That was not to be in the Class of '52 which included two future justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Besides, Art did not like some law classes and took welding and poetry instead. He received one D and that ended his scholarship. But he didn't tell his parents. Instead he found four part time jobs, Stanford provided a loan and he graduated on time. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War. He wanted to be a bombardier but with poor eyesight served in the USAF legal corps instead.
He met his future wife, Sue, at a Stanford Alumni Reunion in Manhattan. The two married in 1955, moved to San Francisco in 1956 and a year later to San Mateo. Art specialized in tax and oil and gas law but he did everything. He worked at Layman and Lempert in San Francisco for over fifty years. He didn't believe in billable hours and his clients who ranged from businesspeople to artists loved him because he worked tirelessly on their behalf and rarely lost a case. He brought a brief case home every night and went to the office six days a week. On the seventh day he mowed the lawn.
Gardening was his delight, especially getting into the dirt and picking weeds. He also loved camping and skiing with his family. Art was an intrepid skier, despite occasional falls and broken limbs. He rode his bike to the train station and when he retired, around town to do errands. But his main love, next to his family, was books. When he earned his first 25 cents he bought a used book and his collection continued. Every room in the San Mateo house is filled with books on every subject imaginable. And as a young boy it was the public library which enabled him to stretch his hungry mind. For his three children he was the source of much knowledge and inspiration. Their father helped make them tough as well as smart.
But what really endeared Art to his friends, clients, and family was his sense of humor. When the Hospice doctor first examined Art and asked how he felt, Art said, "Great!"
Art planned to go to the south to help register voters during the Civil Rights protests until his wife with two young children stopped him for fear of his safety. Art was the first in his firm to hire an African-American and when she was turned down for housing, Art went to battle and the landlord learned a lesson he would never forget.
There will be a memorial service, hopefully this summer. If you wish, you can make a contribution to Mission Hospice, Children Now or the San Mateo Library Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020