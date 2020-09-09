Arthur Pappas

Arthur James Pappas

September 29, 1931 – August 28, 2020



Arthur James Pappas, 88 years of age, a resident of Novato, CA for over 40 years, passed away on August 28, 2020, following a decline in health over the last two years. He is survived and loved by his two sons, Nick (Tammy his wife), Tony (Cheryl his wife), his grandchildren (Laura, Autumn, and Allison), and three of his siblings (Ted, Irene, and Andrew). His sister Alice, may she rest in peace, passed in 2013. Arthur is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arthur had a big heart, a wonderful smile, and a great sense of humor and laugh. He enjoyed golf very much, as well as collecting and building train sets, watching his favorite sports (golf, baseball / SF Giants, and football / SF Niners), and walking around his neighborhood being a great, friendly neighbor.

Arthur grew up in Berkeley and San Francisco, CA, graduating from Washington High School. He served his country proudly in the Air Force, before having a successful career in the liquor business. He was first with the family-owned distribution business, then had success in the liquor retail space, before joining a large corporation from which he retired before the age of 60, allowing him to spend many years of retirement dedicating his time to his family and friends, and of course lots of golf with his friends and family.

The last couple years were challenging for Arthur due to his health, but he endured and maintained his spirit through it all. We are so very thankful to all the family, friends, neighbors, caregivers, medical professionals, and facilities that helped Arthur over these last few years.

Arthur is at rest now, and may his memory be eternal.

Private services were held the week of August 31, 2020. The family would like to thank Valley Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home, and Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, both in Novato, CA.

Peace be with you all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store