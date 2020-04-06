|
Arthur Ernest RosenbergRosenberg, Arthur (Art)- February 1, 1947- April 5, 2020. A third generation San Franciscan passed away peacefully with his wife, Gayle by his side. Dearly beloved and devoted husband of Gayle Rantz Rosenberg for 51 wonderful years and life partner for 58 years, ever-loving father of Jill Rosenberg and Steven (Melissa Fully) Rosenberg; beloved Poppi to Violet and Dylan Fully Rosenberg. Devoted brother to John (Flo) Rosenberg and Richard (Sandy) Rosenberg and his nephews Jeremy (Tina) Rosenberg, John (Lila) Rosenberg, and Michael (Rosanna) Garza Rosenberg, and his niece Darlene (Michael) Villalobos including many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a graduate of George Washington High School and Golden Gate University. Art had a quick wit and an endearing sense of humor. He had a generous spirit and lived his life with a commitment to help all of those around him, including the ones he did not know. Over the years he donated countless pints of blood and cooked thousands of meals for those in need. He loved traveling, spending time with his many friends, and watching the Giants win or lose. He treasured his family and they are left with many fond memories they will cherish forever. A private family burial service was held and there will be a community Memorial Service in the future. Donations may be made to the UCSF Brain Tumor Center: https://braintumorcenter.ucsf.edu/. Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 53rd Street #815, San Francisco, California 94103. Junipero Serra High School, 451 West 20th Avenue, San Mateo, California 94403. Melrose Leadership Academy, 4730 Fleming Avenue, Oakland, California 94619 or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020