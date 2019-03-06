Arthur Gerald Waltz 02/14/1932; 01/10/2019 Dr. Arthur Gerald (Jerry) Waltz died on January 10, 2019 in hospice in Kirkland, Washington. Born on February 14, 1932 in Irwin PA, his family moved to Dearborn MI when he was young. He was valedictorian of his high school class and received undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Michigan, both with honors. After an internship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia he completed a residency in neurology at Boston City Hospital/Harvard Medical School and served as a captain in an army military hospital in El Paso TX. He was a Consultant in Neurology and Assistant Professor of Neurology at Mayo Medical Center in Rochester, MN from 1962-1971, a Professor of Neurology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis from 1971-1974, and Chief of Neurology at Pacific Medical Center and Clinical Professor of Neurology at UCSF in San Francisco from 1975-1995. He was an enthusiastic and knowledgeable world traveler who enjoyed carefully researching and planning trips with family and friends as much as he enjoyed regaling listeners with stories of his travels, laced with cogent observations and a dry wit. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur G. and Elizabeth Waltz, and by his second wife, Elisabeth (Shaw) Waltz. He will be missed by his first wife, Ingrid Waltz of Rochester, MN; children David Waltz of Waban, MA, Carolyn Waltz of Minneapolis, MN, and Kate (Waltz) Kazemba of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren; and by his three surviving stepchildren, Elizabeth Gillian Didier (Bellevue WA), Alison Anne (Sunny) Didier (St. Paul MN), and John Matthew Didier (Minneapolis MN).

