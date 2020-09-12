1/1
Arturo Fontanilla
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arturo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arturo Fontanilla

Art Baluyot Fontanilla, 72, passed away peacefully in his home on August 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Art is survived by his wife, Annie, of over 40 years, and his three daughters Ariane, Elyse, and Jenna.

Art was born on July 12, 1948, in Manila, Philippines to Teodula and Juan Fontanilla. He is the 5th child of 6 children, sibling to Benjamin (late Carmelita), Beatriz (Franklin), Romulo, Ernesto, and Carlo (Tisha), and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

As a teenager, he came to the US and when he turned 20, he was drafted into the military. He served almost 3 years in the US Army and went overseas to Vietnam where he earned recognition for being a sharpshooter, and medals for good conduct and national defense service. He took pride in serving the US and in following his father's footsteps, who survived the Bataan Death March and 3 months as a POW.

After he served in the US Army, he landed his first corporate job at Bechtel Engineering Company where he met his wife, Annie. In 1979 he left Bechtel and got a job at PG&E. Later that same year Art and Annie got married and would go on to raise a family.

Along with spending quality time with his wife and kids, Art spent a lot of time with his cars. He's most known for driving around his 1977 yellow Formula Firebird with his famous license plate that read AFLOAT which stands for "Art Fontanilla Lives On at Another Time".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved