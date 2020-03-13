|
|
Arvid W. Lindgren (Arv)
November 8, 1930 – March 6, 2020Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Norma, sister-in-law Martha Kraft (Robert), brother-in-law Robert Greeno (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews, especially Richard Kraft, who was like a second son to him. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark. Arv was a native San Franciscan and graduated from Mission High School where he played varsity football. After graduation, he decided to enter the workforce instead of going to college. He worked as a driver for C&W Frozen Foods for several years before deciding to become a police officer. He joined the San Francisco Police Department and served for 30 years. Arv was a member of several organizations including: The California Indians (50 years), the Pacific Rod and Gun Club (40+ years), Verdi Club (35 years), South San Francisco Elks #2091 (Lifetime Member), Phoenix Masonic Lodge, and Native Sons of the Golden West #157.
Private services were held and donations may be sent to the San Francisco SPCA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020