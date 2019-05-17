Arville Finacom March 13, 1929 – March 21, 2019 Arville Finacom passed away peacefully on March 21. A third-generation San Franciscan raised on Twin Peaks, she was born into a show business family, appearing in plays and operas as a child. She graduated from Presentation High School, earned her B.A. and teaching credential from UC Berkeley, and later obtained an administrative credential from SF State.

After teaching elementary school in South San Francisco for five years, she married Vernon Finacom. They enjoyed forty-nine years together, designing their own home, raising three sons, and travelling extensively.

A self-described "seeker, learner, explainer, innovator, consolidator, synthesizer, and dreamer," she was a leader in many educational, community, and religious organizations and a volunteer docent at Coyote Point Museum and California Academy of Sciences. She devoted her weekly column, "Perspective," which she described as a "good news" column, to upbeat stories about people and events, drawing inspiration from her interests in education, culture, religion, history, and environmentalism. The column appeared in Peninsula newspapers from 1976 to 1992. She was also a contributing writer for several special interest magazines.

An active member of Calvary Lutheran Church since 1963, she cherished her participation in the church choir, which allowed her to reconnect with her life-long love of music and performing arts.

She is survived by her sons, David, Richard, and Steven, granddaughter Rebecca, and Shoshana Finacom and Andy Liu.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th, at 1:00 pm at Unity Lutheran Church – South Campus, 401 Santa Lucia Ave, Millbrae, CA.

The family suggests gifts in her honor may be donated to Unity Lutheran Church – Music Fund.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019