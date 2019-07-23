Ascuncion (Carney) Ynostroza On July 14, 2019 the Patriarch of the Ynostroza Family, surrounded by loved ones, peacefully went to be with the Lord. Born in Los Angeles on December 8, 1917

He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Mary and son Ruben Llamas. He is survived by their children Walt Llamas, Leo Llamas (wife Annie), Marie Carter, Linda Roboostoff (husband Al), Carmen Ynostroza, Chris Ynostroza (wife Geri), Juanita Ynostroza-Sanchez (husband Greg).

Loving Granddaughter Shaunta Bell and husband Jason, who were his care-providers and constant companions. There are 30 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren and 50 great-great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, Godchildren and many loving friends. He had 3 brothers, Julio, Andrew and John, 3 sisters, Vickie, Rose and Francis.

He proudly served in the United States Army being a member of the 348th Engineer Combat Battalion and took part in the Invasion Of Normandy on D-Day June 6, 1944. He worked for over 35 years for Western Pacific Railroad. He shared his love for music, camping and fishing with his family. He loved to cook and loved to share his favorite recipes. He was an avid sports fan of the SF Giants, 49ers, Warriors and Stanford football team. He taught his children the meaning of hard work, loyalty, integrity, unity and unconditional love. He will be in our hearts forever.

Friends may visit after 4pm, July 28th , Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 pm. Mass of Resurrection to be held on July 29th, 10am at Maler Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave., So.SF Followed by committal at Holy Cross Cemetery Colma, CA.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 26, 2019