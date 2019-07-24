Athena Blackorby Nov 6, 1939 - Jun 29, 2019 Athena Blackorby, 79, passed away in Oakland, California, after a long illness, on June 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Athena Junker on November 6, 1939, in Rome, Italy, to Margot Ley and Ernst Junker, who worked as a principal in German schools in Athens, Rome, and Paris, and translated Italian literature into German. Athena grew up in Italy and Germany, raised by her father and stepmother Anna Maria Junker after the early death of her mother. Her three sisters, Sibille, Gudula, and Stella reside in Germany along with their children Georg, Julia, Anna, and Sara-Lina.



While studying graphic design in Stuttgart, Athena met Charles Blackorby, an American stationed there. After their marriage and the birth of their son, Jose, the young family moved to the United States in 1961. Athena worked in graphic design at Johns Hopkins University Press in Baltimore, MD, before moving to New York. After her first taste of Manhattan, Athena would forever be a proud New Yorker. A trailblazer in women's advancement in American business, Athena worked for forty years in educational publishing, rising in her field to direct the art, design, and production of educational textbooks at Holt, Rhinehart and Winston while raising her son.



After her first marriage ended in divorce, Athena was married from 1972 to 1982 to artist John Lennard, with whom she moved to Chester, NY, while continuing to commute back and forth to Manhattan over two hours each way. John's son Ian and Jose became brothers, and remain close to this day. On the weekends, Athena enjoyed riding her horse, swimming in a nearby lake, and spending time with friends in Chester.



A lifelong art lover, Athena's favorite pastime was exploring New York's many art museums and galleries with her friends and colleagues. Above all, she loved Picasso, Monet, David Hockney, and Keith Haring. She also enjoyed traveling all over the world. After retiring, Athena moved to Oakland in 2003 to be near her son and his wife Melinda and her granddaughters Eliza and Alice. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up, and grew to love California while remaining a devoted New Yorker.



Athena will be greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on July 25th from 12:00 to 3:00pm at the Temescal Beach House in Oakland, where Athena often walked and watched the birds. Memorial contributions may be made to Creative Growth at 355 24th Street, Oakland, CA 94612.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 25 to July 26, 2019