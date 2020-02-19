|
|
Athena Cherry Athena (Tena) Milatovich Cherry
Resident of Stanford, California
Passed away on February 4, 2020
Tena loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She also enjoyed keeping fit, traveling, cooking, skiing, reading, kayaking, and hiking. Tena was strong-willed, thoughtful, funny, and humble. She was a devoted mother, a caring wife, a loving sister, a respected colleague, and a loyal friend.
She received a B. A. in Biology from Indiana University and a Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from the Indiana University School of Medicine. She was a Professor of Pathology and Pediatrics at the Stanford University School of Medicine. At Stanford, Tena was the Director of the Cytogenetics Laboratory for over 24 years. She was a member of the American Board of Medical Genetics and served as President of the organization in 2013. She was also the Co-Chair of the Cytogenetics Committee of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, a member of the American College of Medical Genetics Laboratory Quality Assurance Committee, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the American Cytogenetics Conference.
Tena enjoyed the challenge of solving medical problems and valued collaborating with her colleagues at Stanford and across the country. She loved the members of the Cytogenetics Laboratory at Stanford and saw them as a second family.
Her mother and father were Bosilka and Marko Milatovich of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is survived by her husband Bradley, daughter Jacqueline, sister Dara (Milatovich) Preston, and brother Michael Milatovich.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you consider making a tax deductible contribution to the Stanford University Athena Cherry Cancer Research Fund. If you wish to make a gift online, go to memorial.stanford.edu:
• In the box that says "Special Instructions/Other Designations" put "The Athena Cherry Cancer Research Fund".
Alternatively, you can also mail a check to Stanford:
• Mail the check to:
Gift Processor
485 Broadway, 4th floor
Redwood City, CA 94063
• Please make the check payable to "Stanford University"
• Please note on the memo line of the check or include an additional note: "In Memory of Athena Cherry for The Athena Cherry Cancer Research Fund".
