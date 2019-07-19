Home

Athina Manis


1929 - 2019
Athina Manis Obituary
Athina Manis

September 7, 1929 – July 7, 2019

Athina Manis was born in Karlovassi, Greece.
She was one of four children. She immigrated to the United States, settling on the Peninsula with her husband Ippocratis who preceded her in death. She was an Esthetician on the Peninsula for 40 years.

She passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by love. We will forever be reminded of the words she spoke to everyone she met, "I Love You More".

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions in her honor be made to a .

A private memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
