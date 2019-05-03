|
|
Audrey Ruth Barrett
October 16, 1923 ~ April 29,2019Audrey Barrett passed away peacefully in the Mission District home she moved into in 1930, at age 7. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Arthur, and her brother Arthur.
She was a very private person who loved her neighborhood, was an avid visitor to the San Francisco Public Library, and cherished nothing more than a friendly talk over a reasonably priced cup of coffee. Audrey retired from a career in public service with the Federal Government. Audrey will always be remembered with great fondness by generations of cousins she leaves behind. May She Rest In Peace.
At Audrey's request, a private memorial for family was held. Gifts in Memory of Audrey are welcome to your local .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019