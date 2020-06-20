Audrey Beeger
Audrey Podd Beeger
August 1, 1929 – June 16, 2020
The world just got a little dimmer when the sparkling light of our life, Audrey, passed away this week. Her last days were very peaceful and she was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.

Audrey was born in Redwood City, graduated from Sequoia High School and attended CSM and UC Berkeley. She married her high school sweetheart, William, and cherished their 69 years of marriage. She was an amazing mother and role model to her three daughters, Cynthia (Daniel Hackett), Barbara Beeger-Kanner and Diana Kadash (Steve); Devoted Grammy to Justin (Emily), Benjamin (Kelly) and Mathew Kanner and Stephen (Brianna), William (Jane) and Christian (Mimi) Kadash. She never missed any of their school sports or activities and was always available to them…most often for a trip after school to get their favorite ice cream or fast food! Audrey was a Great- Grammy to Henry, Audrey, Jacob and Eli Kanner and Bennett, Emma and Delilah Kadash. A caring aunt to Christy and Jim (Jeannette) Beeger and a second Mom to many!

While family was her priority, Audrey cultivated a huge group of loyal, dear friends which she thoughtfully and tenderly maintained over her long life. She was also a dedicated volunteer, touching lives through her kindness and generosity for 55 years at Sequoia Hospital as well as many years with the Woodside-Atherton Auxiliary to the Children's Hospital at Stanford.

EVERYONE loved Audrey! She had an effervescent smile, a radiance that brightened every situation, a lovely, magnetic personality, and a gentle, sweet, easy going disposition…plus, she was just plain fun!! She never missed anyone's birthday or anniversary – sending cards to multiple generations complete with her signature array of stickers! And she was always ready to celebrate any and all of life's events with style, enthusiasm…and usually a nice lunch out!

Audrey's vibrant, loving spirit will be greatly missed by her husband, family, lifelong friends and dear caregiver, Virginia, for whom we are forever grateful. A private interment service will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park and a celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice (pathwayshealth.org), Sequoia Hospital (sequoiahospitalfoundation.org), to the charity of your choice or just raise a Cosmo in her honor! CHEERS!!




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
