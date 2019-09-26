|
Audrey Joan (Guinasso) Bull
Oct 20, 1929 - Sep 16, 2019Audrey Joan (Guinasso) Bull passed away in Garland, TX on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Audrey Joan Guinasso was born in San Francisco, California on October 20, 1929 to Katherine and David Guinasso. On July 10, 1954, she married Jullian Paul Bull and had three sons, Paul, Chris and Robert.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth David Guinasso. She is survived by her sister, Doris Guinasso; husband, sons, their wives and children and one great grandson.
Audrey enjoyed watching the Rangers and Cowboys. She also collected Frank Sinatra albums and books.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019