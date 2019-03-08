Audrey Lucille Meyer Audrey Lucille Meyer longtime resident of Burlingame, born May 2, 1925 passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019.

Her brothers Norbert (Bud), and Charles preceded her in death as well as her mother Lucille at the age of 110, her father died in 1927, and nephew Michael. Audrey is survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, a large extended family, as well as wonderful friends.

Audrey will be remembered for her kindness to all and her love of laughter. She had a keen mind and was a master story teller. We were given a vivid view into many of her life experiences through her stories.

Audrey's strength in life was in large part attributable to her devotion to the Catholic Church. Her regular attendance at Saint Catherine's Church strengthened the spiritual guidance in her life.

The family wishes to thank the San Carlos Elms, and Pathways Hospice for their continuous care, assistance, warmth, kindness and compassion that was bestowed on Audrey.

We will all miss her.

Service will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 1:15 at Saint Catherine's in Burlingame.





