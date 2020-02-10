|
|
CLYDE "AUSTIN" PARLETTE
July 19, 1938 - January 21, 2020Austin Parlette (Clyde Austin Parlette) passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 21, 2020, in Placerville, CA. He was 81. He was fondly known to his family and friends as the "Big A", and then as he matured majestically into great-grandfather-hood, the beloved "Papa A". He will be forever held in our memories and hearts for his amazing sense of humor, his compassion for and dedication to family and close ties. An avid skier and golfer into his 80's, he enjoyed his retirement years in Pine Mountain Lake, in his home built by himself and his son, Chris.
Austin was born July 19, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, and grew up in San Carlos, CA. He was the adored son of Jane Austin Parlette and Clyde Parlette, with a younger brother, Rick, who passed away in 1986. A graduate of Carlmont High School, he was quarterback for the football team, and then went on to graduate in business from Utah State University, where he also played football. Soon after graduating, he married Bette Ann Beddow in Woodside, CA, on September 5, 1959.
Austin's professional career included stock brokering and financial planning for Burr Wilson, Paine Webber, and then UBS. An accomplished contractor, he built over three homes over his lifetime and countless projects for his kids. He was an incredibly giving person, known for his classic one-liners and frank way of communicating what was needed to be said with a style that was only the "Big A's". Always an optimist, he encouraged others to look for the miraculous in the world.
He was loved dearly and will be forever with us. He is survived by his 3 children: Susie, Chris and Carey; 5 grandchildren: Matt Brucell, Drew and Mollie Mazzie, Olivia and Andie Parlette; and 3 great-grandchildren: Matty, Ian and Andy Brucell, as well as his ex-wife, Bette, and his wonderful long-time friend, Priscilla Baxter.
We will be hosting a Celebration of Austin's Life on March 21, 2020, in Monterey, CA, at the Monterey Beach House from 4-7, and welcome anyone who wishes to attend.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Mar. 6, 2020