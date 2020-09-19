Barbara Amore

Barbara Deane AmoreMay 19, 1932 - September 17, 2020Barbara Deane Amore, born 5/19/32, was a native San Franciscan. She tap danced from 2, and at 7 danced on the Golden Gate Theatre with Shirley Temple. An accomplished classical pianist, married Robert Amore 9/19/59 and they both became private pilots in 1982. Together they traveled the world, making friends wherever they went, who were like family and lifelong friends, including New Zealand. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Renee Amore and grandchildren Christine Bergseng and Benjamin Moore. She will be dearly missed. There will be an outdoor service Wednesday, 9/23, 10:30am at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa Allegra Community Services San Rafael, Smuin Ballet and SF Jazz.