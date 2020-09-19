1/1
Barbara Amore
Barbara Deane Amore
May 19, 1932 - September 17, 2020
Barbara Deane Amore, born 5/19/32, was a native San Franciscan. She tap danced from 2, and at 7 danced on the Golden Gate Theatre with Shirley Temple. An accomplished classical pianist, married Robert Amore 9/19/59 and they both became private pilots in 1982. Together they traveled the world, making friends wherever they went, who were like family and lifelong friends, including New Zealand. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Renee Amore and grandchildren Christine Bergseng and Benjamin Moore. She will be dearly missed. There will be an outdoor service Wednesday, 9/23, 10:30am at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa Allegra Community Services San Rafael, Smuin Ballet and SF Jazz.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
