|
|
Barbara Joan Cesaretti Bardaro
Oct. 26, 1931 - Jan. 11, 2020Barbara passed peacefully at the age of 88 with her youngest daughter at her side. Barbara was a proud SF native, having lived there nearly her entire life. The oldest daughter of Peter and Carrie Cesaretti, she grew up in the Marina District where she attended St. Vincent de Paul and St. Rose Academy. Barbara attended business school and helped run her father's business, California Poultry. She retired after 20 years with Macy's of California.
Barbara enjoyed globetrotting and galivanting, as travel was her passion. She'd been to every continent but Antarctica (too cold!), myriad countries, and hundreds of cities. She rode a camel in Egypt, an elephant in Thailand, and one of her favorite adventures was her trip to Cuba.
Barbara was a "foodie" before the term was coined. This, combined with her irreverent wit and sublime sense of humor, made her inarguably the best dinner companion one could hope to sit across a table from. She was a patron of the arts and a philanthropist at heart, supporting dozens of charities and volunteering her time.
Barbara was a loving mother, Nonni, sister, aunt, cousin, godmother, wife and friend. Her friendships, many dating back to kindergarten, were lifelong and cherished. She was as thoughtful as she was generous -- always remembering your birthday or that special something you might like.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Bardaro; her daughter Saffa Bardaro, son-in-law Tim Wanek, and only grandchild Hank Wanek (Seattle); her sister Pamela Shelchuk; her nieces Jennifer Harrington and Caroline Harrington and their families; and her best friend Jo Anne Imperial and her family. Sadly, her daughter Lisa Bardaro preceded her in death in 2018.
A private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barbara's honor would be greatly appreciated. Among the many charities she supported, her two favorites were Good Shepherd Gracenter, 1310 Bacon Street, S.F., CA 94134 or online at gsgracenter.org and Little Sisters of the Poor St. Anne's Home, 300 Lake St., S.F., CA 94118 or online at littlesistersofthepoorsanfrancisco.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020