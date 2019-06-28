Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Baum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Baum

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Barbara Claire Baum May 6, 1928 – June 13, 2019 At age 91, Barbara Claire Baum (nee Bronstein) died peacefully on June 13, 2019, at her home of 53 years in San Rafael, California. Her only daughter, Erica, was with her.

Barbara was born on May 6, 1928, in New York City, the first of two children of her parents Morris and Sonia Bronstein. Barbara and her younger brother, Eugene, are first generation Americans. Their father came from Romania and their mother from Russia. Leaving their families behind, both emigrated to the United States seeking safer and more prosperous lives. They met and married in the great melting pot of New York City, and struggled through the Great Depression, as did so many poor families. Nevertheless, they did all they could to give their musically gifted daughter first-rate training.

Barbara studied piano from the time she was old enough to sit at the keyboard. Along the way, she developed perfect pitch (unlike her brother, who had natural perfect pitch). She auditioned and was accepted to the High School of Music and Art (featured in the film "Fame," and now known as the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts). While there, she also studied her second instrument, the oboe. At the same time, she auditioned to become a private student with Isabelle Vengerova, a renowned pianist, teacher, and co-founder of the elite Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

One famous student, Gary Graffman, described Vengerova as "the passionate, dedicated, colorful, mercurial genius who emerged as one of the most outstanding piano teachers of the 20th Century." Among the illustrious musicians, pianists, and composers she trained were Samuel Barber and Leonard Bernstein. According to Graffman and others, Vengerova's style was abrasive and intimidating. Prior to lessons students were so anxious they wanted to throw up. Barbara ceased training at age 19, when she developed a bleeding ulcer.

Fortunately, that difficult decision was made easier when she married the love of her life, Walter Baum. He was back from his army service in WWII, a decorated veteran, studying on the GI Bill. Money was tight and Walter offered Barbara either a fancy engagement ring or a baby grand piano; she chose the piano. In 1947, they wed on the birthday they shared, May 6th. Walter was 25, Barbara 19; they were happily married for the next 71 years. Their daughter, Erica, was born in December 1952.



From the mid-1960s until her retirement in 1980, Barbara performed with members of the San Francisco and Marin Symphonies who sought a pianist for chamber music performances. In addition, she worked privately with professional pianists and advanced students who needed help with their technique. She was affiliated with Dominican University's Department of Music, Dance and Performing Arts, in San Rafael, where she taught, mentored, and accompanied students and faculty in their recitals.



Barbara's musicianship, remarkable keyboard technique, and gentle mentoring were admired by all lucky enough to work with her. Beyond the keyboard, musicians and non-musicians alike were touched by her unstinting generosity, kindness, good humor, and humility. Those closest to her were awed by her adventurous spirit, steely determination, strength, discipline, and hard work. And her family were blessed by her boundless love, warmth, support, and creativity. Through thick and thin, she always put her family's comfort and needs first. She was always their fiercest champion and greatest cheerleader, especially for her tone-deaf, but adoring daughter.



Barbara's beloved husband, Walter, died on December 6, 2018. She is survived by her brother, Eugene, and her daughter, Erica. They and her many friends and neighbors will miss her more than words can say.

