BARBARA ANN CLAREYBARBARA ANN CLAREY passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Barbara was born and raised in San Francisco, and was a graduate UC Berkeley. She belonged to many honor societies: Mortar Board; Prytanean; Panile; Pi Sigma Alpha, and Pi Alpha Sigma. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority, and was awarded Diamond Circle status for 78 years of service; many of her life-long friends were made during those years. In 1946 she married Thomas Clarey, and they were married for 53 years; Thomas pre-deceased her in 1999.
Barbara had an amazing zest for life. She was an avid sports fan, and supported the Cal Bears, SF Giants, and the 49ers. She loved playing bridge, attending the symphony, dining out and traveling; Maui was a favorite destination. She valued a sense of style and always looked great. She was forever optimistic, and had an immense amount of both drive and determination. She touched us all in a very special way, and will be remembered for her strength and positive outlook on life.
Barbara is survived by her three loving children: Thomas V. Clarey (Molly); Barbara L. Clarey, and Susan C. Kanke (the late Harry Kanke). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Megan Howard (Elliot) and Campbell Clarey.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019