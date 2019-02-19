Home

Temple Sinai
2808 Summit St
Oakland, CA 94609
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Albers Chapel at Temple Sinai
2808 Summit Street
Oakland, CA
Barbara B. Cohn

Sept. 4, 1923 - Feb 16, 2019

Barbara died peacefully in her sleep at home. Born in Chicago, she was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, and moved to California after marrying Adrian, the love of her life. Happily married for 71 years, they lived 53 years in San Mateo.
Family and friends brought her joy as did cooking, art, traveling, hosting holiday events and reading the NYT almost to her last days. She led a long and rich life and died at 95. She is survived by her children Sara and Simon (Janet), grandchildren Rebecca and Jonathan (Jaimie Baron) and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb 22 at 11 am in the Albers Chapel at Temple Sinai, 2808 Summit Street, Oakland. (Enter on Webster St.)

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
