Barbara Cerri Cone
(July 19, 1931 – September 9, 2020)
Barbara grew up on Union Street in San Francisco, moved to Antioch at the end of high school and met Norm Cone (predeceased 2009). They raised their 4 children in Carmichael.
Barbara had a can-do attitude and a ready smile for everyone. Even though Alzheimer's disease was cruel and took away so much of her ability to socialize and be active, she never lost her smile.
Barbara died peacefully in her sleep. She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses– Norm, Ron, Christine, Trish, Kirk, Rob and Joni; her 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Memories can be posted through greenvalleymortuary.com