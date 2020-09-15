1/1
Barbara Cone
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Cerri Cone
(July 19, 1931 – September 9, 2020)
Barbara grew up on Union Street in San Francisco, moved to Antioch at the end of high school and met Norm Cone (predeceased 2009). They raised their 4 children in Carmichael.
Barbara had a can-do attitude and a ready smile for everyone. Even though Alzheimer's disease was cruel and took away so much of her ability to socialize and be active, she never lost her smile.
Barbara died peacefully in her sleep. She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses– Norm, Ron, Christine, Trish, Kirk, Rob and Joni; her 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Memories can be posted through greenvalleymortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Valley Mortuary
3004 Alexandrite Drive
Rescue, CA 95672
(530) 677-7171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Valley Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved