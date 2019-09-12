Home

Barbara June Davis

June 16, 1916 - Sept 8, 2019

Born in San Francisco on June 16th, 1926 to Senator Thomas A. Maloney and Ellen Margaret Twomey. Passed away peacefully on Sept 8 th, 2019 in Auburn, Ca at the age of 93.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim and is survived by her daughter Janet and husband Rick Rivera; Son Jim Jr. and his wife Shawn; Adored Nama to her Grandchildren, Rick and his wife Dana Rivera, Lauren Rivera, Ryan and his wife Kim Rivera, Stephanie and her husband John Kasper and Katie Davis; 12 Great Grandchildren, Jake and wife Taylor, Sophie, Luke, Nick, Bella, Lola, Ellie, Alexis, Caleb, Aiyana, Teagan and Emma; Beloved sister of the late Thomas Maloney, Jack Maloney and Alice Ehrhorn. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and devoted friend to so many including Kay Costello and Stephanie Suacci.
Barbara was a graduate of Presentation High School S.F. Class of 1944. She was proud of her Irish heritage and always shared vivid memories of her amazing life from her childhood spent with family and friends in The City, to her extensive travels across the country during Jim's professional baseball career.
Barbara was often surrounded by her loved ones talking about sports, news, politics, life's lessons and especially her beloved SF Giants. Barbara (Nama) Davis was one of the best humans and touched so many lives in a positive way. Her deep faith assures us we still have a Guardian Angel.

All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life.
Sunday November 17th 11 am-2 pm
Sierra Pines Golf Club
Sun City Roseville
7600 Whistletop Way
Roseville, Ca 95747
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
