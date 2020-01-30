San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Barbara Jean Heaney Faulkner

Barbara Jean Heaney Faulkner, age 65, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 19th 2020 in San Francisco after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was born on August 25 1954, in San Francisco, Calif., to Edward and Hazel Heaney, raised in the Sunset District with her 8 siblings. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members. With a heart of gold, infectious laugh and bright smile, Barbara put others before herself, and always welcomed all with open arms into her home.

Barbara loved to wine and dine her friends and family with her meticulously festive dining presentation, paired with her famous cioppino and appetizer spreads. She loved spending her summers in Sonoma at the racetrack, while also enjoying the warm relaxing summer nights with loved ones. In 2018, she was promoted to Grammy and her grandkids were the apple of her eye and the center of her world.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, daughter, daughter-in-law, sisters, nieces, great nieces, great nephew, numerous cousins, close friends and two grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, February 15th anytime from 1pm-5pm at the Irish Cultural Center located at 2700 45th Ave San Francisco, Ca 94116. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Los Altos Family YMCA https://losaltosycampaign.funraise.org/

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
