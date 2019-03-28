Barbara Favale November 20, 1948 -- March 27, 2015 On the fourth anniversary of her passing, it is good to remember Barbara O'Leary Favale's life. She was a third generation Irish-San Franciscan, and attended Notre Dame De Namur High School. She worked at several hospitals in their business offices for about forty years. Barbara was married for thirty-five years, always working with love and devotion to have a happy marriage. Barbara was strong in spirit and life. She experienced seven operations and on one occasion defeated breast cancer. She was full of joy toward her family and friends, and probably did not know the extent her life touched so many others and how her death would change lives. The sorrow and memory of her loss have become like an old acquaintance, sometimes remembered with stories of joy and at times true sadness. Barbara will always remain alive in our hearts and is greatly missed.

