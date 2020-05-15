Barbara Firpo
1936 - 2020
Barbara Isabel FirpoFeb. 4, 1936 - May 12, 2020Barbara Isabel Firpo (Dindia) died peacefully at home on May 12, 2020 in San Francisco, CA at the age of 84. Barbara was predeceased by her husband James, sister-in-law Angelina, brother-in-law Attilio and nephew Brian Dindia and is survived by her brothers: Martin Dindia (Donna), Phil Dindia (Gean), and her twin, Ron Dindia; her children: Steve Firpo (Sandra), Theresa Andreoli (Sam), Christina Leal (John), Michael Firpo (Mary), and Gina Reardon (Tim); her loving nephews and nieces: including Rob Chiesa (Melissa), Marie Chiesa, John Dindia (Patti), Carlos Dindia (Karen), Mario Dindia (Yvonne), Michelle Dindia (Joe) and all their children; her grandchildren: Tamara (David), Dana, David (Jazminka), Nicole, Matthew (Logan), Isabella, Kathleen, Gabriella, Claire, Elizabeth, and Sabrina; and great- grandchildren: Marko, Mateo, Damaris, Harper and Mason.
Barbara was born in San Francisco, CA to John and Bruna Dindia. She attended St. Paul's High School and upon graduation worked at the Federal Reserve Bank. She married in 1958 and purchased a home in San Francisco. They started a family and Barbara chose to stay at home to raise their five children. She volunteered at her children's Catholic grammar and high schools and enjoyed bowling, going to movies, swimming, and playing bingo. Once the kids were grown, she went back to work at "Meals on Wheels", delivering meals to the homebound. Her bubbly personality and friendly smile gave as much joy to the people she met, as she received. Her commitment to family continued throughout her life and has been instilled in her children.
Due to the current Shelter-in-Place requirements, in-person services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date TBA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Meals on Wheels San Francisco," or your favorite charity, in memory of Barbara.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
