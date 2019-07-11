San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Barbara Gigliotti

Barbara Gigliotti Obituary
Barbara L. Gigliotti

Passed away peacefully on July 4th in her native San Francisco at the age of 92. Born April 19, 1927. A long-time dedicated employee of the United States government, Barbara retired after 40+ years with the U.S. Forest Service in 1994. She loved history and was an avid reader and a lover of crossword puzzles. She often completed the NY Times Sunday crossword puzzle in 15 minutes. She was very patriotic so she enlisted and served in the U.S. Marines. It was fitting she died on July 4th.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Terrie, and her sister Marilyn Lemons, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed terribly by her Grandog, Juno. She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Isabell Lemons, her brother John, and sister Isabell and Valerie. Barbara spent her entire life taking care of her family. She attended Commerce High School.
A graveside service is pending. Contact [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
