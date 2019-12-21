|
Barbara GlynnBarbara Glynn, loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend passed away peacefully into the hands of God on December 13th, 2019 at home in Ross, California. A third generation San Franciscan, she was born in the Mission District on December 29, 1925 to Mary (Reid) and Frank Glynn Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Jeanne (Glynn) Lynch who passed away on December 7, 2019 and her brother-in-law, The Honorable Eugene Lynch, who passed away on October 9, 2019. She is survived by her beloved brother, Frank Glynn and sister-in-law, Antonette Glynn, nieces and nephew, Marianne Lynch (Dennis) Fraher, Eugene Lynch Jr., Dominique Glynn (Scott) Cauchois and Danielle Glynn (Billy) Kavanagh. Conor, Sean, Megan, Ryan, and Kevin Fraher, and Keegan and Shane Kavanagh held a very special place in their hearts for their grandaunt Barbara. Attending St. Paul's grammar school and St. Paul's High School, Barbara went onto earn a full scholarship to Lone Mountain College for Women (Class of 1947) and received her Master's Degree. Barbara loved her profession, teaching 1st and 2nd grade in the San Francisco Public School System at Hillcrest School and Guadalupe School for 40 years. Although she never had children of her own, she always felt her students were her children and that love was reciprocal. She had a passion for traveling the world and loved visiting and exploring exotic locations like Egypt, India, Turkey, and Russia. However, spending time and visiting her cousins in Ireland made it her most beloved destination. Post retirement, she spent her time volunteering at St. Anne's home. She was a loyal San Francisco sports fan to her Giants, 49ers and Warriors and loved attending games. She enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends around a card table playing bridge and she could always be found reading a good book. As a devout Irish Catholic, her faith and her family were first and foremost in her life. She cherished every moment she spent with her family who adored "Auntie Barbara", the Matriarch of the Glynn Family. She will be missed and we know she will celebrate her 94th birthday in heaven with those who have gone before her. On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm, a rosary will take place at St Anselm's Catholic Church at 97 Shady Lane in Ross, CA for Barbara and for her sister, Jeanne Marie Glynn Lynch. Their funeral mass will be held together at 1:00 immediately following the rosary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Anthony's Dining Room St. Anthony Foundation,150 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102 or to Lone Mountain Legacy Scholarship, University of San Francisco, 2130 Fulton St. San Francisco, CA 94117 Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019