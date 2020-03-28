|
Barbara Syme GrupicoPassed away peacefully on March 15th, 2020 at the age of 95 in Santa Rosa. Born to Irish and Scottish immigrants Barbara J. Lyons and John F. Syme in her favorite city of San Francisco on November 7th, 1924, she is preceded in death by her brothers Charlie, John, Francis and her parents. She is survived by brother William "Bill", her children Barbara Ann and Brian Charles (Joan) and her beloved grandchildren Seamus, Bridget, William, Vincent, Paul (Alicia) and Steven, nieces Kathleen and Denise, and nephews Bud, John and her great grandchildren.
Although Barbara relocated from her cherished San Francisco to Windsor in 1990 to help raise her grandchildren, her heart belongs in San Francisco where the heavy fog rolls in over the hills. In her later years, Barbara enjoyed playing the piano, reading and feeling the sun on her face in her beautiful tree and flower filled backyard. Always known to be a great host and a women of the highest class, Barbara was also a great mother and an even better grandmother. She will be missed dearly, remembered fondly and thought of frequently as she looks down from above, free of the pain she suffered through in her last years. Private Rosary and Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in San Francisco on April 2nd followed by her being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery with her treasured family, which was her greatest joy and source of pride. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities on her behalf.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020