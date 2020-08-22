Barbara Gullion

Barbara J. Gullion



Barbara passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 2nd, in the company of her daughter, Melissa, and son, Jason.



Born in the summer of 1944, Barbara spent her childhood in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Dormont and Mt. Lebanon. She attended Denison College and graduated from San Francisco State University with a BA in Music.



Barbara was a longtime San Francisco resident with a long career as a realtor where she was well-loved by her co-workers and clients for her caring attitude and attention to detail.



Although she did not pursue a career in music, she had a lifelong love of music and was a longtime supporter of the San Francisco Symphony. She also loved the theater and regularly attended the Oregon Shakespeare Festival with her sister, Carole.



She was an active reader and for years belonged to the Royal Literary Society book club, whose members were mainly co-workers at BJ Droubi Realty. She expressed her love of animals as a substitute 'mom' to a succession of pampered kitties whose owners entrusted their cats to her care and by spoiling her grand-puppy, Ryder, with a gift every time she visited.



Barbara was a very loyal friend and family member, always there when needed. She was proud of the accomplishments of her two children and a devoted sister. She was quietly charming and fun to be with. Her departure has left us with huge holes in our hearts.



She is survived by her children, Jason Gullion and Mischa Recko of Corte Madera, CA and Melissa Gullion Pearce and Deacon James Pearce of Vallejo, CA, and her sister Carole Alexander of Portland, OR.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Urban Forest or the San Francisco Symphony.



